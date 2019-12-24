Lincoln County commissioners agreed Monday to consolidate the county jail’s inmate telephone, video-chat and commissary services under one vendor.
In a brief final meeting of 2019, the County Board approved a revised contract with Prodigy Solutions of Little Elm, Texas, which will add oversight of the Lincoln County Detention Center commissary account to its secure telephone and video services.
CBM Managed Services, which had overseen the commissary account, will continue to provide other services for the jail, County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said.
Prodigy’s inmate communications package, installed in October 2017, allows inmates’ family members and friends to visit with them by telephone or video link by paying into an online account.
Lawyers can similarly hold video chats with their inmate clients for free via a separately secured account, Kramer said. Prodigy also installed the videoconferencing link between the jail and the courthouse’s second-floor county courtrooms.
Inmates are able to buy commissary items with funds deposited on their behalf online or at a kiosk in the jail. It’s that account that Prodigy will add to its package in its new contract, Kramer said.
The firm guarantees, the sheriff added, that inmates’ prices to buy commissary items won’t be higher than those charged at local convenience stores.
Under the new deal, Kramer said, the county’s annual share of funds received in the inmates’ voice, video and commissary accounts will rise from $94,000 to $109,000 based on last year’s income.
Once the planned jail addition is completed and inmates are being housed there, the county’s annual portion of income from those services should jump to $175,000, he added.
In other business, commissioners tabled a tort claim from former jail inmate Ryan M. Baade over a Pittsburgh Steelers jacket lost when he was transferred to the state prison system.
Baade, 34, was sentenced Aug. 19 to concurrent 20-month prison terms on two felony counts, including leaving the scene of a Jan. 25 car-pedestrian accident that resulted in the death of David Kohlmeier of North Platte.
Commissioners will not hold their regular meeting Dec. 30, County Clerk Becky Rossell said. The County Board will elect a new chairman and vice chairman for 2020 at its next meeting Jan. 6.
