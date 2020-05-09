The Platte River Fitness Series racing season was supposed to kick off its 2020 schedule at the end of March. COVID-19 stopped that from happening, and it canceled or postponed all of the live races through June.
That wasn’t going to stop the director of the Platte River Fitness Series, Trudy Merritt, from keeping people active.
“We’re a fitness initiative that uses a series of races as motivation,” Merritt said. “So I really felt that in order to continue to work our mission in the community, we needed to do something other than make people wait for the future. The future is so uncertain that we needed to give them some motivation.”
That motivation came in the form of a virtual event. Multiple virtual events, actually.
The Platte River Fitness Series hosted its first Fitness at a Distance Virtual Challenge throughout April, the first of a few online events to help keep the community active. And more challenges and events are on the horizon.
The April event challenged participants to run, walk or jog a combined total of either a marathon (26.2 miles), a 50K (31 miles), 50 miles or 100 miles throughout the month. The goal was for the distance to be challenging but reachable. Those who completed their goal by the end of the month received a medal, and everyone will receive a shirt.
“Without the ability to hold in-person races ... we felt like we just had to fill that gap,” Merritt said. “These challenges really speak to people, I think, and we feel like that’s the best way to fill the gap until we can all once again be together at a physical race.”
Merritt said the next virtual event will take place from next Wednesday through June 30. This event, titled Destination Staycation, will allow people to choose walking/running, biking or a combination of both.
“Rather than four weeks, they’ll have seven weeks to complete the challenge. We wanted to give them a bit more of a challenge,” Merritt said. “The feedback I got from this first challenge was that it was just so important to people to have something to work toward.”
The format chosen will determine the distances participants can pick from. Merritt said the idea behind the distances came from how far away nine state parks and recreation areas are from North Platte.
Those walking or running can choose to go 56.2 miles (Red Willow State Recreation Area), 103 miles (Fort Kearny State Historical Park) or 219 miles (Chadron State Park). Biking distances are 72.2 miles (Johnson Lake State Recreation Area), 110 miles (Windmill State Recreation Area) or 257 miles (Platte River State Park).
Those doing the combination can choose from 93.2 miles (Medicine Creek Recreation Area), 252 miles (Niobrara State Park) or 314 miles (Indian Cave State Park).
“Even though we’re not physically together, it still gives our Fitness Series family a sense of community,” Merritt said. “And certainly, it gives people a goal.”
The next race in the North Platte Fitness Series is the Superhero 5K and Mile on May 23, which will be a virtual race. Merritt said the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, the host of the event, decided to keep the run going this year rather than cancel it.
Merritt said CASA is still holding a costume contest and is encouraging participants to dress up as their favorite superheroes. She said the event will be a non-competitive race, which means there will be no first, second or third place winners.
“There’s really no way to make a virtual race competitive,” Merritt said. “Unless everyone starts at the same time, finishes in the same place, runs on the same day and runs the same course. Really, it’s not possible to make it competitive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.