The Nebraska Department of Transportation will host a public information open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Niobrara Lodge, 803 U.S. Highway 20, Valentine. Proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 83 in Valentine will be discussed.
The proposed project would reconstruct 0.64 miles of Highway 83 beginning at its north junction with Highway 20, extending north to the junction of Highway 83 with Nebraska Highway 12, then west along Highway 83/West Fourth Street for 0.06 miles.
Construction could begin as early as spring of 2021 with completion anticipated by winter of 2022. Construction would be phased with segments closed and traffic detoured. Temporary closures and detour routes would be controlled by appropriate traffic control. Additional information will be provided at the public meeting.
The proposed project would require the acquisition of additional property rights, which could include new right of way, control of access, permanent easements or temporary easements. Property owners who are affected will be contacted once the final design has been established.
NDOT personnel will be at Wednesday’s meeting to answer questions and receive comments.
Information regarding the proposed project will be made available on the NDOT website at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects by clicking on the “In Valentine” link.