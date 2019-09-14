Opinions mixed on BK’s new Whopper

The Whopper is an iconic hamburger for Burger King. But the latest option of the signature sandwich has stirred up a bit of a beef for being meat-free.
The Impossible Whopper is a plant-based burger, designed for those who seek a vegetarian option at the fast-food franchise.
Still not everyone is a fan of the patty’s spot on the menu, especially in a high beef-production state.
“The reaction has been good for the most part, but obviously we live in the beef capital of the world,” said James Fisher, the general manager of the North Platte Burger King franchise. “We have had some negative (responses), but for the most part it’s been great.
“There are people who have said, ‘I can’t believe you are selling this in Nebraska where everybody eats meat.’ The thing is, that’s not even true. We know there are people here who don’t primarily eat beef. We have our vegetarians and vegans.”
North Platte was one of more than 7,000 U.S. franchise locations in a nationwide rollout after a test run this spring in St. Louis and some other selected markets.
Fisher said the local franchise has sold an average of a box a day of the Impossible Whopper — or about 100 patties.
Curiosity has led to people trying the burger, and even some members of the Nebraska Cattlemen Association.
“I really would like to. I just haven’t got around to it yet,” said Jessica Herrmann, the vice president of legal and government affairs for the Cattlemen. “I’m pretty sure it is not going to compare to the real thing, but the saying is you won’t know until you try it. I plan to in the future.”
Herrmann is confident that the beef Whopper will face no competition in the overall taste aspect and takes issue with chatter that the plant-based version is healthier and better for the environment.
“If you look at the nutritional content of both (Whoppers), they actually are on par,” Herrmann said.. “They have roughly the same calories and roughly the same grams of fat and pretty much the same protein content.
“The notion that it is better for the environment, (the Cattlemen) wholeheartedly reject that. We are not convinced that the environmental footprint involved with these products actually isn’t higher than ours.”
The term burger is another matter, even if Burger King makes it clear in advertising and within the stores that the patty is plant-based.
“A lot of folks don’t agree it should be labeled just as a burger, that there needs to be a disclaimer,” Herrmann said, “We just want to make sure the labeling is clear to the consumer that it is not from a traditional beef product.”
Wherever you might stand on the burger, the Impossible Whopper is not going away any time soon. Fisher said it will become a permanent addition to the Burger King menu, replacing the junior veggie burger.
As for Fisher, his reaction to the Impossible Whopper was mixed.
“For being filling, it is great,” Fisher said. “I was pleased with that, but I just was missing that heavy, old-fashioned meat-in-my-stomach thing.”
