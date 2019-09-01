Order of the Eastern Star treated first responders to ice cream Saturday

Members of the North Platte chapter of the Order of The Eastern Star hosted an ice cream social to honor first responders Saturday at Cody Park.
Members of the North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Fire Department in attendance received gifts from the organization.
The group was looking for an event to get out in the public and interact with the community, said Kristi Howell, Worthy Matron of Signet Chapter 55 of the Eastern Star in North Platte.
“We decided to honor our first responders, because we are very proud of what they do,” Howell said. “We wanted to give back.”
This is the first year the Eastern Star has hosted the event and Howell said they would like to try to do it again if they can.
“It is important for our group to get out in the community so people know we are here and what we do,” Howell said
Eastern Star members also were handing out information about the Star Dogs program that helps people in need obtain therapy dogs. The Order of the Eastern Star is part of the Masonic family.
The Order of the Eastern Star also raised $900 for the Callahan Cancer Center during a recent spaghetti dinner.
“Since it is our first time ever doing this it is kind of a stop and go and see how we are, and expand on it in the future,” Howell said.