After the event’s two-year absence in Lincoln County, local organizers are taking steps to bring Relay for Life back into North Platte next spring.
The plan is to hold the event, a walk which benefits the American Cancer Society, from 6-10 p.m. May 30 at St. Patrick High School’s track.
The goal is to raise about $40,000 locally and the event will be called Relay for Life of the Plains, instead of just focused on Lincoln County as it was in previous years.
Lori Tobiasson, the committee lead for the event, said the change is due to the fact that the Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health provides care for patients from about 19 counties in the state.
There has not been a Relay for Life in Lincoln County for the past two years.
An article in the Sept. 4, 2018, edition of the North Platte Telegraph noted that the Lincoln County event was being absorbed into the Dawson County Relay for Life.
“I don’t know if so much of it was participation or if the committee was getting burned out and people went their own way or what,” Tobiasson said of the Lincoln County event.
She said efforts are being made to create interest in the local event and also attract teams which may want to participate in it.
The decision to start a Relay for Life in North Platte again was finalized this past summer and the group held a kickoff event in August as part of a cornhole tournament at Pals Brewing Co. Organizers have also made appearances at fall festivals in some of the local communities to spread the word.
Tobiasson said the next steps are to send out letters to local businesses to gauge their interest in sponsorship and there are plans to hold a kickoff event for interested teams in the early winter. Those interested in team registration can reach Tobiasson at 308-530-3071.
Tobiasson’s involvement in the Relay for Life is motivated by the fact that she is a kidney cancer survivor and she also has friends and family members who have been affected by the disease as well.
“It’s become a real important goal for me to get this going again,” said Tobiasson, who is an administrative secretary for human resources at Great Plains Health. “When I found out I had cancer four years ago, one of the first things I did was jump on the internet and do research.
“One thing that continued to pop up was American Cancer Society,” Tobiasson said. “You find out all the things that the American Cancer Society has and how a lot of it does come from fund-raising.
“It is pretty amazing because once you have that diagnosis, you just take a step back,” Tobiasson said. “Now that I have been cancer-free for four years, I feel it is time for me to pay it forward and give back.”
