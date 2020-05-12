Incumbent North Platte City Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf advanced Tuesday to the Nov. 3 general election but finished second in a three-candidate primary field in the council’s Ward 4.
Ostendorf, 510 N. Elder Ave., received 320 votes in unofficial results, representing 34.7% of the total votes cast in the mostly north-side ward.
He’ll be opposed for a second four-year term this fall by first-time candidate Mark Woods, 902 N. Emory Ave., who led the balloting with 435 votes for 47.2% of the total vote.
Woods, who owns his own flooring business, could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Ostendorf, a real estate agent who is seeking a second four-year term, said he believes the ongoing furor over city ownership of Iron Eagle Golf Course contributed to his runner-up finish.
“That’s the hot topic, and everyone wants to sells it,” he said.
In a Telegraph primary election preview, Ostendorf said the city should retain ownership of the 18-hole course that opened in 1994 but has been plagued ever since by red ink and periodic floods.
While he still feels that way, he said Tuesday, the golf course’s future is up to North Platte residents now that the city has gained clear title to the course from the Glenn Chase family.
“Once they said we could sell it, I don’t care what they do with it,” Ostendorf said. Before the Chases agreed to grant clear title, “we didn’t have that.”
Ostendorf took November’s second ballot spot over Tracy Martinez, who was eliminated after receiving 164 votes for 17.8% of the total.
Ostendorf won one of two Ward 4 council seats in 2016 by defeating incumbent Larry Campbell.
Ed Rieker holds the other council seat from the ward, which covers all of North Platte north of the Union Pacific tracks, historic downtown and a couple of neighborhoods just south of the tracks.
Voters in the council’s other three wards got the primary election off, but they’ll all have two candidates to choose from in November.
» Ward 1 Councilman Jim Backenstose, appointed in 2018 after Brook Baker resigned, will be opposed for re-election by Donna Tryon. Council President Jim Nisley holds the ward’s other seat.
» Retiring Ward 2 Councilman Glenn Petersen will be succeeded by either former Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz or retired Deputy Police Chief Jim Agler. Ty Lucas is the ward’s other councilman.
» Incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Andrew Lee, who finished third in Tuesday’s mayoral primary, will be succeeded by former Councilman Don Kurre or first-time candidate Brad Garrick. Jim Carman holds the other Ward 3 seat.
