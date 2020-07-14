A 30-year-old Broken Bow man and a big-game hunting and guiding business both pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court on Monday for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Jacob N. Hueftle and Hidden Hills Outfitters, LLC, of Broken Bow, are both scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5.
Hueftle could be sentenced to up to five-years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The business could receive up to five years of probation and a $500,000 fine.
According to a release from U.S. District Attorney Joseph P. Kelly’s office, an investigation determined that between September 2012 and April 2018, Hueftle, Hidden Hills Outfitters and other conspirators provided guiding and outfitting services to clients for the unlawful taking of no less than 97 big game animals or wild turkeys in violation of Nebraska state laws. The take included 30 white-tailed deer, 34 mule deer, six pronghorn and 27 wild turkeys.
To date, a total of 29 defendants have pleaded guilty in connection to the case and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $248,048 in fines and restitution. The sentences are connected with charges for underlying violations related to deer taken within baited areas; deer, pronghorn and wild turkeys taken with weapons or firearms prohibited during their respective hunting seasons; deer taken during closed season hours, from the road, or without a valid permit; and mule deer taken within the Mule Deer Conservation Area.
The charges stem from a joint investigation conducted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division.
