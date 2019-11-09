Weather permitting, the Lincoln County Department of Roads will start an overlay project Saturday on East Fort McPherson Road, from East Plainview Road to South Banner Road.
On Monday, overlay projects on Sagebrush Road, Sagebrush Lane and Sagebrush Drive are scheduled to begin. Immediately after those roads are completed, work crews will move to Prairie View Estates, Sierra Drive, Sierra Road, Coyote Lane, Clover Drive, Blue Stem Lane, Tumbleweed Lane and Briarwood Lane.
On all of these projects, the roads will remain open but will have temporary delays, according to the Roads Department.
