Plans to expand North Platte’s Pacific Place Apartments moved within one step of final approval Tuesday with the Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation of a conditional use permit.
The 7-0 vote sends the $5.5 million project back to the City Council, which will hold a final public hearing and vote nearly six months after it declared the surrounding neighborhood “blighted and substandard.”
The designation enabled up to $850,000 in tax increment financing for the project, which will add 48 units south of Pacific Place’s original 64 units at 500 N. Pacific St.
Though council members voted 7-1 Aug. 6 for the apartment complex’s TIF-aided plan, the expansion site’s current R-4 zoning requires a conditional use permit for multifamily housing to be built there.
Planning Commission members, using their power to attach additional conditions, voted to require dedication of a 16-foot-wide “alley easement” between the new construction and neighboring homes fronting West Fourth Street.
Three of those neighbors spoke at a public hearing on the permit, noting that no alley currently exists and saying they need access to their back yards.
Pacific Place partner Mark Shults of North Platte readily agreed to the alley easement. “It wouldn’t be a detriment to anybody and would help these neighbors as well,” he said.
Shults and the neighbors became so involved in exchanging ideas in the audience that an amused commission Chairman Pete Volz had to call them back to order.
“It sounds like this whole thing is really workable and Mr. Shults is really flexible,” Volz said.
“We appreciate that,” the neighbors replied.
The commission also unanimously recommended council approval Sept. 3 of a new subdivision covering Cody Go Karts, 805 E. Halligan Drive, that would fold in about 1 acre of newly annexed land to its north.
Owners Jeffery and Robin Gaedke will buy that acre from Keenan Management LLC, current owners of the 35.49-acre tract northeast of Interstate 80. The council voted Aug. 6 to annex Keenan’s land and Aug. 20 to declare it “blighted.”
Planning Administrator Judy Clark, responding to a question from Terry Woods of 902 N. Emory St., said the land the Gaedkes plan to buy would remain eligible for TIF.
When Woods asked whether the couple plans a project that would ask for TIF, Clark replied, “As far as I know, no.”
The evening’s most divisive proposal involved not TIF but a proposed conditional use permit to enable Creative Landscapes of Nebraska to build greenhouses, a wholesale nursery and a retail sales area at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.
The Planning Commission split 4-3 in favor of a permit attaching several additional conditions. The council will decide the matter after another hearing and vote Sept. 3.
Two immediate neighbors to the 5-acre site — which lies outside North Platte’s city limits but within the city’s planning jurisdiction — sharply objected to owner Justin Warner’s request to center his operations there.
Warner said he originally planned to build his personal home on the site, which has A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning but would allow a business like his with a permit.
He drew up home plans and obtained a loan, he said, but homebuilders’ bids were so high that he bought an existing home elsewhere.
He now wants to build an attractive home for Creative Landscapes that would showcase his wares, he told commission members. “I have to look professional, or I won’t have customers.”
Michael Cook and Jim Thompson, who respectively own the properties to Warner’s east and west, declared that Warner not only was going back on his word to them but also was already partially using the site for his business.
Cook said Creative Landscapes employees have backed vehicles into his fence without fixing it, one of several activities that have disrupted his property and the mostly residential character of his neighborhood.
“We would find it hard to believe (that) Mr. Warner would follow through with his property site plan,” he said.
Thompson said he and his neighbors “have beautiful homes. They don’t need a thing like this messing it up. ... It’s like we don’t have any say what’s going in there.”
Clark, the planning administrator, said she had sent Warner a letter telling him he can’t conduct business-related activities on his site without a conditional use permit.
The site has other problems, she said, including drainage difficulties and West Eugene’s narrow two-lane road surface on both sides of the city limits west of U.S. Highway 83.
If the council adopts the commission’s recommendation, Warner would have to submit professional site, building and stormwater drainage plans; build a “truck turnaround” and block-fence buffers onsite; gain Lincoln County’s approval for his site access plans; start construction within a year; and report on his progress annually until finished.
Volz and commission members Pat Smith, Marilyn McGahan and Jim Bain voted for the motion, with Greg Wilke, Bonnie Kruse and Don Weber opposed. Brent Barker and Terri Burchell were absent.
In other business, the planning commission endorsed a replat combining three lots at 804 West F St. into one. The City Council will take final action Sept. 3.