Compared to Tuesday night’s Iron Eagle Golf Course fireworks, the proposed 48-unit expansion of North Platte’s Pacific Place Apartments reached the City Council finish line with little fanfare.
Council members voted 8-0 to grant a conditional use permit for two 24-unit structures south of Pacific Place’s original 20-year-old, 64-unit complex at 500 N. Pacific St.
Approval of the permit, which the city’s Planning Commission recommended last week, came a month after the council voted 7-1 to grant $850,000 in tax increment financing for the $5.5 million project.
Council members previously signaled their support in March by granting “blighted and substandard” status — and thus general TIF eligibility — to the neighborhood west of the Buffalo Bill Viaduct and south of Bailey Yard.
Another new TIF-eligible area figured into the council’s approval of a new subdivision allowing Cody Go-Karts to expand by buying just over 1 acre to its north.
The additional land sits on the southeast end of Keenan Management LLC’s 35.49-acre tract east of the long-developed northeast quadrant of the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange. It was annexed in July and granted “blighted” status in August.
Council members granted the subdivision as part of Tuesday night’s “consent agenda,” which approved nine routine items with a single vote.
Resolution of two other agenda items, however, fell victim to the length and intensity of the council’s 3-hour, 20-minute meeting.
Even before diving into the evening’s Iron Eagle-related items, council members further postponed Joy Guillemin’s appeal of a condemnation notice for her fire-damaged home until the Sept. 17 meeting.
The home at 1419 Rodeo Road sustained extensive damage in a July 15 fire that authorities have blamed on arson.
Guillemin was present Tuesday night but was absent when the council first took up her appeal Aug. 20. Her hearing originally was placed at the end of the council’s 20-item agenda.
Mayor Dwight Livingston first sought to move Guillemin’s hearing to the front of the agenda. But Council President Jim Nisley moved to table, citing the likelihood of protracted debate on other items.
Council members also will return Sept. 17 to Creative Landscapes owner Justin Warner’s application for a conditional use permit to develop a nursery, greenhouses and retail outlet for his business at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.
A public hearing on Warner’s plans, reminiscent of one before the Planning Commission last week, accounted for the last of the evening’s many extended arguments.
Michael Cook and Jim Thompson, whose properties border Warner’s to the east and west respectively, restated complaints that Warner had degraded the site’s condition and violated its A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning by starting business activities without a permit.
Warner in turn repeated his statements to the Planning Commission that he wants to improve the site and can’t expect to succeed in business unless he does.
Though the planning group attached several conditions to Warner’s permit, City Attorney Doug Stack and several councilmen expressed concerns that they were too vague to ensure a good result.
The council voted 8-0 to resume discussion in two weeks after Planning Administrator Judy Clark reminded them they can amend or add conditions as they see fit.
With that item handled — and the clock pushing close to 11 p.m. — council members gave 8-0 final approval to an ordinance starting future regular council meetings at 5:30 p.m. rather than the traditional 7:30 p.m.
Council support grew over the past month for the ordinance, which won an initial 6-2 vote Aug. 6 and advanced to final reading Aug. 20 with a 7-1 vote.
Because ordinances don’t take effect for 15 days, Stack said, the council’s Sept. 17 meeting will be the last to start at 7:30 p.m. The first 5:30 p.m. meeting will be Oct. 1.
