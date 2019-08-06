Both men in a Dec. 9 confrontation in which one shot the other accepted plea agreements Monday morning in Lincoln County District Court.
District Judge Richard Birch will hold sentencing hearings Sept. 9 for Anthony L. Bennett, 43, and Sept. 23 for Isaac R. “Ryan” Brown, 36.
Brown, who appeared first, pleaded no contest to felony first-degree assault. Prosecutors dismissed a related felony count of tampering with physical evidence, with Chief Deputy County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick saying the County Attorney’s Office also agreed not to file more charges.
Later, Bennett pleaded no contest to a single felony count of attempted first-degree assault. He originally was charged with using a firearm to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and terroristic threats.
Roberts-Connick, who is handling both cases, said Bennett and Brown squared off in a trailer court near Rodeo Road, just outside North Platte’s city limits.
Brown shot Bennett in the abdomen, she told Birch, after Bennett had driven to Brown’s trailer to continue an argument begun through Facebook and text messages.
After he was shot, Bennett took himself to the Great Plains Health emergency room and underwent surgery there, county sheriff’s deputies said at the time.
Each man faces the potential of significant prison time under state law. Brown’s remaining charge, a Class II felony, calls for a one- to 50-year prison term. Bennett, now facing a Class IIA felony, could be sentenced to up to 20 years.
Both Brown and Bennett remained in the Lincoln County Detention Center Monday evening.