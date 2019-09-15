Pals Brewing Co. was “hopping” with customers on Saturday at the second annual Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival.
A hoppy beer showcases the flavor and aroma of the hops. Hops can do amazing things to beer. From fruity to piney to earthy to floral, hops can provide a huge range of flavor.
Amy Oettinger, co-owner of Pals Brewing Co. said there were 12 breweries participating in the festival.
“Each brewery brought about 4 to 5 beers for everyone to sample,” Oettinger said. “Each brewery is unique in the way they brew the beer and the batch that they put out.”
She said the breweries love to get creative.
“Whether it’s a vanilla-flavored beer or a fruit beer, each brewery has a different taste so that’s a great thing,” Oettinger said. “It’s a really great educational time for customers.”
The festival offered not only craft beer, but other fun events including cornhole.
“We’ve got live music by the OK Sisters, some vendors, pizza by the slice at the Grain Bin Bar and it’s just a great time,” Oettinger said. “It is a great turnout and it’s just such a nice way for people to be able to sample all these different craft beers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.