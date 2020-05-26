Robert Ogborn lives in Kershaw, South Carolina, but the time he spends back in his hometown each year spans the Memorial Day weekend more often than not.
He was among the crowd that turned out for a short ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.
“I try to do it every year,” said Ogborn, a U.S. Navy veteran who served on the U.S. Coral Sea CV-43 aircraft carrier from 1968-69. “It’s an honor. I’m glad that they do things like this for (the veterans).”
Monday’s ceremony consisted of a wreath being placed at both the site’s Law Enforcement Memorial as well at the veteran’s memorial.
The ceremony followed a vehicle parade that started at the VFW and American Legion buildings on East Fourth Street. The parade then traveled out to Cody Park before it headed back south on Jeffers Street and finished at the veteran’s memorial.
The celebration lasted around an hour and there was no keynote speaker this year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had to do something,” said Roger Broeker, the commander of VFW Post No. 1504 in North Platte. “We just couldn’t go and forget about our veterans. With them, we wouldn’t have anything.”
A flyover by “The Panther Flight” crew out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was tentatively postponed for Tuesday morning.
The group had planned on doing a flyover at Fort McPherson just outside of Maxwell as well.
“They called me late last night and said the weather coming out of Colorado Springs looked pretty rough and they didn’t want to fly in that,” said Kevin Kennedy, the president of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial and third vice commander of the VFW Post. “That is perfectly understandable.”
Nearly 50 vehicles participated in the short parade route through North Platte that included a lap through Cody Park.
“It was more than we expected,” Kennedy said. “I don’t know if we expected more than five or 10 cars and we obviously ended up with more. Then there were more (people) that just turned out (at the memorial).
“I think it’s special that we all showed up and did it,” Kennedy said. “It’s in the heart — it’s all in the heart.”
The memorial wasn’t the only site that paid tribute to veterans on Monday.
A wreath was placed at the base of a flag pole just inside the entrance to Fort McPherson early Monday morning. Tom Leet, the president of the Fort McPherson Memorial Association, said an anonymous individual or group had placed a flower on each of the graves in the cemetery at some point over the weekend.
In addition, just a few miles away from the 20th Century Veterans Memorial site, people stopped Monday to view 12,325 miniature flags planted in a field just south of the Platte River Mall.
The project replaced the tradition of placing flags at Fort McPherson grave sites. Social distancing guidelines prevented the placement of flags at the cemetery.
The flags represent the number of veterans who are buried in the cemetery.
A group of roughly 75 people worked in shifts of 10 to 15 throughout Sunday to complete the task in a span of 12½ hours.
“We appreciate all the volunteers and the community support,” said Char Merrill-Swalberg, who organized the project. “We are just very honored to be able to do this.”
