Part 2: City eyes street maintenance projects and upgrades

North Platte’s street problems — which city officials say a dedicated infrastructure sales tax could address more quickly — fall into one or more of three categories.
Many streets have decayed from decades of pounding by wheels and winter. But several key streets first built as county roads have never been upgraded to city street standards.
And some never have been paved at all, even though they’ve been surrounded by pavement for years.
Readers of North Platte’s one- and six-year road plan will find multiple examples of streets that need improvement, said Tom Werblow, founder of North Platte’s TC Engineering Inc. firm in 1983 and part-time city engineer since 2005.
When they get fixed, he said, is a matter of triage.
“We try to be fair with everybody in terms of taking care of their streets,” Werblow said. But with tight revenues and rising construction costs, “we try to address the needs that will serve the greatest number of people the soonest.”
All but one of the potential street projects reviewed in today’s Part 2 of The Telegraph’s four-part infrastructure series appear on the six-year portion of North Platte’s 2019 road plan. An accompanying fact box lists them and their latest cost estimates.
Most projects have lived for years on North Platte’s “someday” list, though neighborhood opposition has accounted for some of the delays.
Some of them, as the fact box indicates, would have been accelerated had voters last November chosen to raise the city sales tax from 1.5% to 2%. The extra funds would have been reserved by law for street, utility, parks or recreation repairs or upgrades.
Telegraph photos of most of the cited streets may be found in a gallery on our website at nptelegraph.com.
A little bit country
A look at three major streets south of Interstate 80 — and a couple between the Platte River forks — shows they remain as Lincoln County built them.
North Platte’s six-year road plan has long called for portions of State Farm Road, Walker Road and Eugene Avenue to be upgraded to city standards.
Each paved east-west “arterial” has been partly or fully enclosed within city limits since I-80 reached town in December 1966.
But State Farm, Walker and Eugene mostly remain two-lane roads with no shoulders and deep drainage ditches on each side.
The same description largely applies to part of West Ninth Street east of Buffalo Bill Avenue — absorbed into the city decades ago — as well as South Dixie Avenue and North Lakeview Boulevard on the city’s west side.
Of those half-dozen roads, only Lakeview appears in the 2019 one-year plan. Its widening from West A to Front streets is tied to emerging development along it, such as a mixed residential and commercial plan on the City Council’s Nov. 5 agenda.
Nebraska’s Board of Public Roads, Classifications and Standards allows county roads to be built narrower than city streets, Werblow said. State Farm and Walker have 11-foot-wide lanes, but Eugene’s lanes are only 9 feet wide in places.
Cities don’t have to upgrade former county roads to city standards, he added, as long as they’re resurfacing or otherwise rehabilitating them to extend their useful lives.
The trio of east-west arterials south of I-80, he said, has taken major pounding from cars, trucks and many years of freeze-thaw cycles.
But while Newberry Access south of I-80 was widened for the Walmart Distribution Center, “State Farm’s still pretty much as it was,” Werblow said.
More right-of-way would have to be acquired to widen those streets, and some of their residents don’t want to lose their neighborhoods’ country nature, said City Administrator Jim Hawks, a civil engineer.
The city limits dart over and back across the three arterials in one or more places, requiring coordination of fix-its or upgrades with Lincoln County.
Though all three are within North Platte’s planning and zoning jurisdiction, that “doesn’t mean the roads are going to be upgraded,” Werblow said.
The potential tax burden of widening those streets shows up in cost estimates of $4.5 million to rebuild West Eugene from U.S. 83 to the city limits and $6 million to upgrade East State Farm Road between Newberry Access and U.S. 83.
Estimates are lower for the other, shorter stretches of former county roads on the city’s project list: $1.21 million for Lakeview, $1.2 million for West Ninth, $660,000 for East Walker and $525,000 for Dixie.
Seems like
old times
Ex-county roads on city street grids aren’t uncommon across Nebraska or even in Omaha. Streets that have never known pavement aren’t unheard of, either.
North Platte’s six-year road plan calls for initial paving of seven street segments — East E, G and H streets, South Taft Street and South Belmont Avenue, West 17th Street and North Sheridan Avenue — that remain gravel or dirt roads.
The city has several other nonpaved streets beyond those seven, which would cost an estimated $1.5 million to build, Werblow said.
“They’re all areas we’d love to get (federal) block grant money for,” he said, but it’s tougher now due to changes in state rules for gaining Community Development Block Grant funds.
Werblow said property owners are free to petition the city to create a paving district, but they would pay for paving through city assessments.
“We have the ability to force paving, but we don’t do that,” he added.
Popular pavements
North Platte’s most common street problems, however, are easily understood: age and usage.
Almost every paved street on the city’s road plan has stretches where the concrete has cracked or sunk or asphalt surfaces laid atop the concrete are pockmarked and patched to the point of bumpiness.
State Farm, Walker and Eugene fit the latter description, with West Francis Street, a major thoroughfare to Great Plains Health, Centennial Park and Adams Middle School, fitting the former.
Several intersections also appear on the six-year plan — three of them involving South Oak Street — along with portions of Front, Seventh and Eighth streets along the Union Pacific tracks.
Concrete streets last longer than solely asphalt roads, Werblow and Hawks said. But they’re more expensive to build: $1 million a mile, as opposed to $800,000 a mile to lay asphalt atop concrete.
Both can develop potholes after a few winters, but concrete roads have additional pothole-prone points where their panels meet, expand and contract over several freeze-thaw cycles.
Highway engineers’ standard strategy — one frequent Interstate 80 motorists can observe — calls for replacing worn-out “base” concrete, patching and sealing its cracks for a few years and then laying asphalt over it for a few more.
Eventually, the road won’t take any more patches or overlays and needs to be rebuilt. That’s the situation city officials faced going into last winter with East Philip Avenue, which runs just north of the 1970s mall district and east to Newberry Access.
When they first proposed the half-cent infrastructure sales tax in August 2018, their $18.46 million priority list for the tax’s proceeds included laying fresh asphalt atop Philip from South Jeffers Street to Tabor Avenue at a cost of $2 million.
But before the vote, city leaders accelerated parts of three projects on the list — Philip, East Fourth Street and South Industrial Avenue — because a snowy 2017-18 winter had left them too rough to wait for voters to decide how to fund their resurfacing.
When voters rejected the infrastructure tax, city warrants for the three emergency projects — which would have been retired with its proceeds — were instead paid off as part of a $7.75 million bond issue in March. Property taxes will repay the bonds.
Werblow and Hawks said last fall’s emergency asphalt work left out the most-traveled part of Philip, which Paulsen Inc. crews have been rebuilding this summer from Jeffers to Cottonwood streets at a cost of nearly $1 million.
Philip’s base concrete and “subgrade” there hadn’t been redone since at least the Platte River Mall’s early years, and testing showed any new asphalt wouldn’t have stayed in place for long, they said.
With rebuilding of Philip nearly done, Werblow said, it’s anyone’s guess as to which of North Platte’s aged street surfaces will need attention next, regardless of how the work is paid for.
He said this year’s historically wet weather has been undermining surfaces and subgrades all across town. Precipitation for 2019 has totaled 27.12 inches through Sunday, good for eighth all-time since 1874.
“Generally, truthfully, our streets are not bad compared to Omaha,” said Werblow, referring to perpetual pothole problems in Nebraska’s largest city. “But we don’t want to get to that point.”
