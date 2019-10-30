Participation growing in parent/student program

Interaction between Lincoln School students, their parents or grandparents, teachers and Principal Matt Irish encourages students in many ways.
Irish began the quarterly Parent/Student breakfast program three years ago and he said the participation is growing. On Tuesday morning, fifth-grade students came together for food and an activity.
“I’ve been a principal now for 16 years and it’s always a challenge to get parents to be involved with the education of their child,” Irish said, “and to feel like they are part of the team in educating their child.”
Irish said he has tried numerous things to prompt that interaction.
“We finally found success in dedicating one day a week and inviting one grade each quarter to breakfast,” Irish said. “Participation has gradually increased over the three years and now nearly every student has somebody who comes with them each week.”
Cody and Mandy Foster were participants with nephew Ethan Foster, along with grandpa Doug Foster.
“He’s usually the first one (his grandchildren) have on the list,” Cody said. “It’s a good interaction for the kids with whoever they choose to come, a little bit of down time to start your day off with a breakfast with people they care about.”
Ethan said “It’s important to spend time with your parents and loved ones.”
“I think it’s important so the kids know they have someone here who is supportive,” Mandy said.
Irish said there are basically three goals he wants to see accomplished through the breakfast events.
“The first is creating that time for children to spend one-on-one with adults,” Irish said. “That’s one thing we talk a lot about with their parents and one thing that we’re missing a lot in our society because we’re all so busy.”
He said kids want dedicated time to sit and talk with somebody.
“So we encourage them to eat family meals together and this is a great start to that,” Irish said.
Another goal is to communicate with the parents.
“We want to communicate to our parents how they can support their children in school, what they can do to be better parents,” Irish said. “So every quarter we have a different topic. This quarter we talked about lifelong learning and showing your kids that you can continue to be educated yourself.”
The third goal is get their parents to be involved with school.
“It’s exciting to see what we are accomplishing and the kids just love it,” Irish said.
Every quarter there is a different activity parents and family members do with the students.
“Today’s activity was for the students to create artwork they will then be able to place on coffee cups or shirts,” Irish said. “The funds raised (through the sale of the items) will go to the Parent Teacher Association.”
