Partner Up Rodeo builds connections between high schoolers and youths with special needs

Brent Charlton has built an impressive resume on the rodeo circuit as a teenager with his success in both state and national rodeo competitions.
But on Wednesday afternoon the roping specialist was working with his little buddy for the day, Shane, and demonstrating to him the finer points of the skill. Charlton showed Shane the arm motion needed to guide the lasso as well as the technique to throw it toward and around the head of the dummy calf that was set up several feet from the two of them.
The two were paired up as part of the Partner Up Rodeo — an event at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds that gives students with special needs the opportunity to partner with high school students or community members with rodeo or agriculture backgrounds.
It is the third straight year in which Charlton has been involved in the day.
“My dad told me about it my seventh-grade year and I didn’t really know what it was,” the Stapleton freshman said. “I came and mainly just helped with the horses (then), but I liked it and decided to keep coming back.”
He was one of roughly 90 student volunteers and a number of members of the community who worked alongside the 193 students who came from 22 area schools.
“We have a lot of people from the community who come out the first time and see what this is about and then want to come back,” said Lou Cox-Fornander, a inclusion specialist for Educational Service Unit 16, which sponsors the day. “The one way we measure (the community involvement) is by how many lunches we serve (overall). Last year it was a little over 400, and we know from registration it will be about 475 this year.”
Cathy Weaver has become a fixture as a volunteer and she was joined by some of her colleagues from the agribusiness committee for the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We all try to come out and help with this because these are exceptional kids and we want to show them that agriculture is important in this area of the country,” Weaver said.
There is also a personal connection for Weaver.
“It makes your heart melt when you see them do something and they give you this smile that I can’t even describe,” she said. “A couple years ago there was a girl that would not get on a horse and not get on a horse. Finally we were able to get her on (for a ride) and by the end she didn’t want to get off.”
Weaver was working with the students making necklaces Wednesday morning. Other morning activities included a cow milking and pig feeding simulation as well as a race on pogo-horses in which competitors also tried to ring a post with a horseshoe.
The afternoon had popular attractions of wagon rides, a petting zoo, cattle roping practice and a guided horse ride in which the students were led in a circular path in a field on the fairgrounds
“One of my favorite moments is with (the horses),” Cox-Fornander said. “We have a picture of a little girl who doesn’t smile much, who doesn’t interact much. Her parents don’t have many pictures of her (smiling).
“We have a shot of her on the horse and her hands aren’t around her face trying to shut the world out. Her hands are holding onto the horse’s mane and she has the biggest smile on her face.
“When we saw that, there wasn’t a dry eye in the place because it was that impactful.”
