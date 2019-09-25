Patriotic hood wins North Platte Community College's annual hood decorating contest

The winning automobile hood featured a patriotic theme with an American flag and the words “We the People.”
Kyle Van Pelt of McCook won the annual hood decorating contest hosted by the Auto Body Technology program at North Platte Community College on Tuesday. The bright red color came from a truck he owns and the graphic from the love for his country.
“I just wanted to be different since everybody was going with stripes or lace,” Van Pelt said. “I’m super patriotic so I went with the faded American flag in black.”
Van Pelt said this is his fourth year of college at NPCC.
“I started on the automotive side and went Auto I and II and then last year I took Diesel 2,” Van Pelt said. “Now this year I’m in auto body.”
The hoods are the first project for students in their first year in the Auto Body program.
The students repair and repaint the damaged vehicle hoods every year as part of a class project intended to teach them basic collision repair skills. Students in other applied technology programs at the college judge the hoods and vote on a winner.
“This was the closest competition I’ve seen in years,” said Mark Harwood, auto body and collision instructor. “All the winning entries were within one point of each other. All the students did an excellent job.”
The students learn a lot in the process of working with the hoods, Van Pelt said.
“We get to learn how to pull dents, fill dents in with filler and sanding,” Van Pelt said. “We do lots and lots of sanding by hand.”
Van Pelt said the program at NPCC is top notch.
“I love the program,” Van Pelt said. “If I ever have the opportunity to tell anybody, Auto Body here at Mid-Plains Community College is one of the programs to go into. It’s an excellent program.”
The top three prize winners were Van Pelt, Justin Candy of Brule, second place, and Duane Miller of North Platte, third.
The prizes were sponsored by Keystone Automotive Industries, a subsidiary of the LKQ Corporation.
They included a spray gun kit, a cordless color match light and a sanding block package.
