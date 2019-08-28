CURTIS — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a threatening social media post toward Medicine Valley School on Tuesday morning.
The juvenile was cited on suspicion of making a terroristic threat, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
The threat resulted in a “lockout” Tuesday at Medicine Valley High School and all other Curtis-area schools. In a Snapchat message, an individual claimed to be a 25-year-old man and threatened to kill two high school students, shoot up the school and kill the principal and a teacher.
The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Information Analysis Center, the North Platte and McCook police departments, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in the investigation and subsequent arrest.
The investigation found no other person was involved in the threats, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release. A probation assessment determined the juvenile could remain at home after her arrest.
The media release stated there was no safety concern at the school, but the Medicine Valley High School posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that the school buildings would remain in a “lock-in” condition throughout the day. School personnel were located at the main entrance at both the elementary and junior and high school buildings before school started, and there was expected to be a law enforcement presence on campus and in facilities throughout the day.
The district also gave parents the option of allowing students to remain at home for the day.