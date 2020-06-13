A New Mexico man remained in the Lincoln County Detention Center on Friday, a day after a standoff on Interstate 80 that shut down eastbound traffic.
The 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana — more than one pound, obstructing a peace officer and disobeying a lawful order. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the patrol received a report from a motorist that an eastbound Dodge Charger was driving erratically near mile marker 153, between Paxton and Sutherland. The motorist said the other driver had pointed a handgun in his direction as the Charger passed.
A trooper stopped the vehicle near mile marker 170, west of North Platte, but the driver refused to comply with the trooper’s commands. More troopers arrived to assist, and Interstate 80 eastbound was closed out of caution for the public, the patrol said.
After more than two hours, State Patrol negotiators talked the driver out of his car and he was arrested. Troopers then searched the vehicle and located a handgun, a rifle and about 2 pounds of marijuana, according to the patrol.
