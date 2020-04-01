Paws-itive Partners is contributing $500 to the reward for information regarding the shooting of a North Platte family’s dog.
Gracie, a black Labrador, was found dead Monday. The reward will be given for information that results in the arrest of the person or persons who shot the family pet.
“We want to help bring attention to animal cruelty and abuse,” Paws-itive Partners President Jo Mayber said. “It takes a cold-hearted person to pull the trigger and shoot a pet. We hope Paws-itive Partners’ donation motivates someone to come forward with information that results in an arrest.”
Gracie’s death is being investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Information that might help law enforcement can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers at 308-534-8400 or lincolncountycrimestoppers.com, or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 308-535-9599.
