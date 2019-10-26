Paws-itive Partners' 'Purr-fect Pasta Supper' helps program that aims to curb overpopulation

Area residents filled up on carbohydrates for a good cause Friday night.
A solid crowd turned out for the “Purr-fect Pasta Supper” at the Sandhills Convention Center at the Ramada Inn. The proceeds from the event proceeds go to the Love My Cat program, which twice a year offers lower-income cat owners an opportunity to spay or neuter their pets for $30.
“We offer (the program) as a way to encourage people to help prevent the problem of (cat) overpopulation,” said Lora Wood, the vice president for Paws-itive Partners in North Platte.
At the dinner, sponsored by Paws-itive Partners, the public could sample pasta dishes from 10 tables in the ballroom. They ranged from basic pasta dishes to a baked ziti to a spicy Southwestern pasta salad.
There were also roughly 50 baskets for the public to bid on in a silent auction with the proceeds going to the Love My Cat program as well.
Scott Ambrose manned the North Platte Fire Department’s table, which offered both a spicy shrimp linguine and, for the more adventurous, an extra-spicy shrimp linguine.
The recipes are from Ambrose and his wife, Tana. They adopted a pair of dogs through Paws-itive Partners, which is why they were involved with Friday’s fundraiser.
Ambrose said any leftover pasta would be headed back to the fire station and likely consumed shortly afterward by his fellow firefighters.
“Yeah, it won’t last long back there,” Ambrose said.
Jennifer and Austin Priest served a baked ziti. While Jennifer is a dog person — having adopted a boxer-mix named Chloe in the past year — she felt it was an important cause.
“It’s hard to cook a little bit of pasta. I don’t know why, but I can’t help myself,” Jennifer Priest said. “I always feel like I am Carmela Soprano when I am making pasta. I cooked last night and had every pot and pan dirty in my kitchen, but it is worth it. This is such a good cause.”
Judy Pederson served a Southwestern pasta salad at the Pro Printing & Graphics table.
The dinner is in its eighth year and Pederson said she has been a part of it for a good chunk of that time.
“It’s an important (cause),” Pederson said. “It helps keep the cat population under control and there are people who would love to own a pet but maybe can’t afford the cost of some of (the procedures). Being able to help those people while controlling the amount of stray cats is important.”
Wood said that over the eight years, the Love My Cat program has spent roughly $200,000 to fix close to 6,000 cats in North Platte and the neighboring communities.
“(Overpopulation) is a fairly big issue,” Wood said, “but we have seen a reduction in the number of cats go through the shelter since we started the Love My Cat program. We definitely have seen an improvement there, but there always is room for more.”
