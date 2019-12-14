Paxton won the 2019 Class D1 Play Production Championship on Wednesday at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
The Tigers won with their production of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” Paxton also earned the Outstanding Technical Crew award for D1.
Callaway finished a close second in D1, just one point behind Paxton. The Callaway team performed “Fighting Demons,” and Jade Evens was selected the Outstanding Female Performer for D1.
Arnold High School took second place in Class D2 with their performance of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Arnold was also named the Outstanding Technical Crew. Hyannis finished sixth in Class D2
On Thursday, Sutherland performed “The Waltz of the Red Death” for a fourth-place finish in Class C2 and won the Outstanding Technical Crew award as well.
On Friday, North Platte High School finished fifth in Class A with their production of “The Addams Family.” The Bulldogs won the Outstanding Technical Crew award for Class A. Gretna won Class A performing “Bullets Over Broadway.”
In Class B, Ogallala performed “Rosie the Riveter” and finished fourth. Omaha Concordia placed first with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
