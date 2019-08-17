PD requests pair of new Explorers in new budget

The North Platte Police Department has asked the City Council to approve purchasing two new Ford Explorers, as well as new video camera systems for nine patrol vehicles, in the 2019-20 budget.
Council members will hold a public hearing on a final city budget at their regular Sept. 3 meeting, with a vote planned at a special meeting Sept 5.
Fully equipped for police work, each vehicle costs $45,670, Deputy Police Chief Steve Reeves.
Reeves said the Police Department has 10 active patrol vehicles. Officers do not have personal patrol cars; the 10 cars rotate through the 25 officers.
Reeves said the department usually tries to budget for three patrol vehicles a year.
“Last year we didn’t get any cars at all and we kind of fell behind,” Reeves said. “We put in for three this year and the budget was not approved, but they had agreed to the cost of two patrol cars.”
Vehicles are retired from the fleet after about three years, which usually puts them around 100,000 miles.
The department needs at least eight cars at any time, so it can’t afford to have them break down, he said.
“You try to get the vehicles out before they get those major expenses at the end of the lifetime,” Reeves said.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is also in the process of buying three new trucks. Unlike the police, sheriff’s deputies each drive an individual vehicle instead of a fleet car.
Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said the office trades in pickups at about 50,000 miles. He said this ensures the truck is sold at a high value, which usually results in a $4,000-$5,000 difference in money spent after the trade-in.
“We have noticed that over 100,000 miles we see a lot of repairs,” Kramer said.
Reeves said the reason police officers don’t have individual cars as sheriff’s deputies do is the number of vehicles that would require. The fleet system allows them to have 10 vehicles instead of 25, which saves money, he said.
“We know dollars are tight and every department has needs, but public safety is important, and the safety of our officers is important,” Reeves said. “We have to have reliable equipment that we know is going to start when we go out there and turn the key. We are very happy to get two” new cars.
The oldest vehicle in the fleet is a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, Reeves said.
The department is requesting nine in-vehicle video equipment units. The equipment allows police to access video from traffic stops and potential evidence.Reeves said the current system’s software is outdated and an upgrade for the whole fleet is needed.
The current video systems have been in use for seven years. Warranties are expiring and the systems still use Windows 7.
The cost of the video equipment is $48,330, Reeves said. With the cost of two cars, the total the Police Department has asked for in the budget is $139,670.
“For us it is reliability and safety,” Reeves said. “When you are out there in pursuit and get going 120 miles per hour, you would like the car to be in one piece.”