PD to wear pink patches in October

North Platte police officers will be seen wearing a pink patch, instead of their usual department patch, on their left sleeves during October for breast cancer awareness month.
Members of the public can also buy the patches for $10, with the proceeds going to Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health. Patches can be bought and picked up at the North Platte Police Department.
Police also are decking one of the department’s Ford Explorers with two big pink ribbon decals for the month.
Money raised will be used for gas cards, food cards, gift cards for nutritional stores, and other travel and living expenses for people receiving treatment at Callahan Cancer Center, Police Officer Beth Kerr said.
“A lot of people travel to get treated, and money is already stretched tight with medical bills, so we are trying to help them with the extra expenses,” Kerr said.
This is the first year the department is wearing the pink patches. Kerr said it is one of 25 departments taking part in Pink Patch Nebraska.
Kerr said the police department will be posting a link online where the public can buy a shirt showing all 25 pink badges that will be represented in Nebraska.
As of last week, Kerr said, the police department had raised about $400 on the patches and had ordered more to sell.
“We are starting small this year to gauge the interest, and the community has been super supportive,” Kerr said.
Another thing the police are doing is a “no shave” winter program from November until the end of February. Officers can grow a beard for $10 a month and that money will be donated to the Pink Patch Nebraska fund, Kerr said.
