North Platte High School Seniors should tentatively mark July 25 as their graduation date, according to a press release from the North Platte School District.
"After processing lots of information, as I've shared with everyone before, our decisions are based on information we receive on a daily and weekly time frame," said Superintendent Ron Hansen. "Pending CDC guidelines, our goal is to have graduation commencements on Saturday, July 25."
Hansen said that the school district has also set aside July 24 and 26 as a safeguard, should things change.
"Our No. 1 priority is safety of families, students and the community. That's our main role in the community, to keep people safe. Not only our kids but our families, too," said North Platte High School Principal Scott Siegel.
He went on to say that if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a limit on gatherings of 250, or 50 people, that they would have multiple smaller ceremonies.
