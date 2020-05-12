Perkins County
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump (R) 664
Bill Weld (R) 28
Write-in (R) 4
Joe Biden (D) 84
Tulsi Gabbard (D) 7
Bernie Sanders (D) 1
Elizabeth Warren (D) 9
Write-in (D) 11
Max Abramson (L) 0
Dan Behrman (L) 0
Lincoln Chafee (L) 0
Jacob Hornberger (L) 1
Jo Jorgensen (L) 0
Adam Kokesh (L) 0
Write-in (L) 1
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 515
Matt Innis (R) 210
Write-in (R) 2
Dennis Frank Macek (D) 5
Chris Janicek (D) 20
Larry Marvin (D) 10
Angie Philips (D) 28
Alisha Shelton (D) 8
Daniel M. Wik (D) 10
Andy Stock (D) 16
Write-in (D) 1
Gene Sladek (L) 2
Write-in (L) 0
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative in Congress—District 3
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 19
Adrian Smith (R) 637
William Elfgren (R) 18
Justin Moran (R) 17
Arron Kowalski (R) 17
Write-in (R) 1
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 94
Write-in (D) 5
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 2
Write-in (L) 0
HOSPITAL TICKET
Perkins County Hospital District
John Long 831
Dianne Harms 682
Write-in 7
