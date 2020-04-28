Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL 8 PM CDT(7 PM CDT) FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT (NOON MDT) THROUGH 7 PM CDT (6 PM MDT) FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY... .RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL ONLY RECOVER TO 50 TO 65 PERCENT TONIGHT AS GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. ON WEDNESDAY, MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL REACH 15 TO 20 PERCENT ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA. NORTHERLY WINDS MAY GUST UP TO 25 MPH IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON PRODUCING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THROUGH 8 PM CDT (7PM MDT)... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ204...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR. IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ208... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208 NIOBRARA VALLEY/FORT NIOBRARA NWR/SAMUEL R MCKELVIE NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ209...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 209 LOUP RIVERS BASIN. * WIND...SUSTAINED AT 20 TO 30 MPH WITH FREQUENT GUSTS TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT IN THE PANHANDLE AND 20 TO 30 PERCENT ELSEWHERE. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&