A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts' office says North Platte remains on track to begin a cautious relaxation of local COVID-19 restrictions on May 11, North Platte Area Chamber & Development leader Gary Person said Tuesday afternoon.
The chamber president and CEO earlier wrote a letter to Ricketts, on behalf of chamber members, asking for the governor to reverse an apparent extension of North Platte and Lincoln County's restrictions to May 31.
A Monday press briefing by the West Central District Health Department said restaurants could not reopen dining rooms and salons could not resume business before the later date, though a Friday WCDHD briefing had said May 11 would be the starting date.
Person said he got a call from Ricketts' office after the governor's 2 p.m. Monday press briefing in Lincoln. The spokesman "assured us we're on the May 11 list," he said. "They were unaware that we had been told locally it was May 31."
In a letter to Ricketts, Person had said a 20-day delay would be “a business killer for some of our establishments,” especially in light of the continued light COVID-19 caseload among local residents.
“Some of our data collecting shows that most of our restaurants are showing a 75% to 80% decline in business. Motels are even worse,” Person wrote. “Some will not make it.”
Person said North Platte residents have been “cautious and proactive” in following the legal guidelines under the “directed health measure” Ricketts issued for the six-county West Central District Health Department area on April 1.
WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden had announced Friday that local restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors and massage specialists would be included in coronavirus relaxations for the Omaha area and a majority of Nebraska counties.
Under the delay, Vanderheiden said Monday, local churches will be allowed to resume services with restrictions May 4. The other April 1 restrictions remain in place.
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lincoln County over the weekend. North Platte sits an hour east of a major COVID-19 outbreak in Lexington, and Great Plains Health is caring for several coronavirus patients from that area.
“We feel we are being penalized for being neighbors to the counties to our east,” Person wrote Ricketts.
For more reaction to the governor’s decision, read Wednesday’s Telegraph or visit nptelegraph.com.
