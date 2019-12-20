Phase 1 of Iron Trail Industrial Park is underway

The seven first-phase warehouse and distribution center buildings in Chief Development Inc.’s Iron Trail Industrial Park are gradually rising on the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park near North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center. All seven metal buildings, some of which are shown here Wednesday, are in various stages of enclosure. The City Council gave Chief the go-ahead Oct. 1 to proceed with Iron Trail’s 7-acre, $3.5 million first stage, the spearhead of an intended 30-acre, 30-building complex. The Grand Island firm also envisions commercial and senior-living developments along Interstate 80, detailed plans for which have yet to be presented to the council.
