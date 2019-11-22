Police Beat

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol  have arrested a Phelps County Sheriff’s Deputy on multiple charges following an incident that occurred in September.

NSP was asked by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate a report of an assault following an incident that occurred Sept. 3 in Holdrege.

Following the investigation, Deputy Jamie Tilson was arrested today for third degree assault and child abuse. Tilson was lodged in Phelps County Jail.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.