The city of North Platte and Lincoln County, and their contractors, are racing against winter to finish road projects

Northbound traffic on North Platte’s South Dewey Street (U.S. Highway 83) navigates through barricades on both sides of the East Philip Avenue intersection. As some Paulsen Inc. workers keep applying finishing touches to the reconstruction of Philip east to Cottonwood Street (background), other workers began preparations Oct. 17 to tear out and rebuild the single block between Jeffers and Dewey streets. The construction finished on Nov. 15.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

East Philip Avenue between the “ones” of South Jeffers and Dewey streets reopened to traffic Friday, wrapping up a four-month reconstruction of the North Platte arterial street.

A four-block-long segment between Dewey and Cottonwood streets reopened Oct. 30, three months after crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad started work on the $971,697 project.

Workers didn’t close the single block between Jeffers and Dewey until Oct. 16, waiting until city officials were sure that segment could be finished before winter.

