East Philip Avenue between the “ones” of South Jeffers and Dewey streets reopened to traffic Friday, wrapping up a four-month reconstruction of the North Platte arterial street.
A four-block-long segment between Dewey and Cottonwood streets reopened Oct. 30, three months after crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad started work on the $971,697 project.
Workers didn’t close the single block between Jeffers and Dewey until Oct. 16, waiting until city officials were sure that segment could be finished before winter.
