The city of North Platte’s contractor, Paulsen Inc., will be closing Philip Avenue between Jeffers Street and Dewey Street for paving. Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.
Alternate routes will be necessary, and detours will be marked, according to the North Platte Engineering Department.
Residents are asked to use caution around the construction area.
People with questions can contact the Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.
