The city of North Platte’s contractor, Paulsen Inc., will be closing Philip Avenue between Dewey Street and Bailey Avenue for construction. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 6 a.m. and finish that day at 8 p.m.
Alternate routes are necessary as traffic in this area will be closed. Detours will be marked.
Residents are asked to use caution around the construction area.
If you have any questions, please contact the North Platte Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.
