Photo from 1925 donated for display at county courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners received a surprise gift on Monday in the middle of their regular meeting.
Punch Edwards of North Platte presented the commissioners with a panoramic photo taken in front of the Lincoln County Courthouse on March 29, 1925. The photo is titled “North Platte Bible Class” and says the gathering of 2,183 people is a record number for the class.
“I found the photo at a sale at Oshkosh,” Edwards said. He said he thought it should be given to the commissioners for display at the courthouse, and board members said they would find a spot for it somewhere in the building.
The board took the first step in looking at the proposed detention center expansion presented at the board’s Aug. 5 meeting. Board Chairman Joe Hewgley said the board wants to find out the cost for underwriting limited tax obligation bonds by D.A. Davidson & Co.. The board has not yet approved the project, but Hewgley said “we want to know the costs involved” before taking action.
After a closed session regarding litigation, the commissioners voted to enter into a settlement agreement filed in U.S. District Court in a case related to a medical issue involving an inmate in 2015. Hewgley said that due to a judge’s ruling, the board was restricted from commenting on any aspect of the case.
» The board authorized the chairman to sign special designated liquor license applications for a beer sampling/tasting event Sept. 14 at Pals Brewing Co. for the following businesses: Nebraska Brewing Co., Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co., Flyover Brewing Co., Lost Way Brewery, Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery 719.
» The board approved the reappointment of Rodney Rayburn, Mitch Moorhead, Linda Hansen and Roger Merritt to the Lincoln County Planning Commission.
» The board approved an application and resolution to vacate Maxwell Lake Estates submitted by Renee M. Piper.
» The board approved hiring an engineer to do a design and hydraulic study on the Ingham Bridge replacement project.
» The board approved a resolution directing the county treasurer to issue tax sale certificates to Lincoln County on parcels that are two years delinquent on real estate taxes or special assessments.
» The board authorized the chairman to sign an agreement with attorney Martin J. Troshynski to provide legal services in criminal matters, juvenile matters under specific subsections, mental health hearings, child support contempt and paternity cases for indigent individuals found by the court to be entitled to representation.
» The board authorized the chairman to sign an agreement with Troshynski to provide legal services in guardianship and conservatorship matters for indigent individuals found by the court to be entitled to representation.