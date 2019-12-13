Pick-up, SUV collide at Jeffers and Philip

An ambulance sits in the parking lot at the corner of Jeffers and Philip streets after a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection around 6 p.m. Friday. According to North Platte Police Department Officer Toby Smith, a pick-up truck traveling southbound in the center lane of Jeffers Street merged to the left turn lane near the intersection and collided with a Chevrolet SUV which was already in the lane. Smith said both occupants of the SUV were transported to Great Plains Health.
