LEXINGTON — A Ford pickup driver who failed to stop while crossing Highway 21 was transported to the hospital after striking a semi-trailer Monday.
Around 1:50 p.m. local law enforcement agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department, were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 21 and Road 761 for a collision between a Ford pickup and a semi-trailer.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene with one ambulance and a utility rig.
Trooper Joshua Emhovick said the Ford pickup was eastbound on Road 761 when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and continued through the intersection with Highway 21. The pickup then struck the side of trailer, which was being pulled by a northbound semi on Highway 21.
The Ford pickup suffered heavy front end damage and ended up on its left side in the south bound lane of Highway 21. The driver of the pickup was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center for minor injuries by Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Ehmovick said. The driver of the semi was uninjured and both parties were using their seat belts.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department assisted the State Patrol on scene.