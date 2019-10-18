Pickup rolls over after Thursday morning collision at Leota and Jeffers streets

A 39-year-old man sustained minor injuries early Thursday in a collision at the intersection of Leota and Jeffers Streets in North Platte.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper J.J. Connelly said an eastbound Ford Mustang went through the intersection and hit a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, which rolled over.
The call came at 6:58 a.m.
Connelly said the pickup driver was taken to Great Plains Health, but a passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
The 20-year-old driver of the Mustang also was not injured. Connelly said any citation for the man was pending.
He said seat belts were used in both vehicles.
The North Platte Police Department and North Platte Rescue and Fire Department also responded to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.