Pit bull dies after causing small fire in North Platte duplex

A pit bull died from smoke inhalation Monday morning after a small fire in a duplex in northwest North Platte.
The dog was the lone occupant inside the duplex in the 2400 block of West 15th Street when the fire started.
North Platte Fire Marshal George Lewis said it appears the dog jumped up and accidentally turned on the burners on the gas stove. It then burned what was on top of the stove and resulted in a fire that ultimately burned through a rafter and into the attic.
Lewis said there was fire damage to the ceiling as well as smoke and heat damage throughout the complex. He added there was no damage to the other half of the duplex.
The fire was reported at 10:40 a.m. by Madison Pacheco, who lives in the duplex with her daughter. Pacheco returned home from work to discover the structure filled with smoke.
Lewis estimated that the fire had burned for 30-45 minutes before the department received the call. All three stations in North Platte responded to the scene, and Lewis said the fire was pretty much snuffed itself out by that time.
Pacheco said the pit bull, named Archie, was about a year old and was her boyfriend’s dog. She said he had owned the dog for just a couple of months.
“(The pit bull) had been around my boyfriend more than me and had more of a bond with him, but as far as I know, he was a great dog,” Pacheco said. “He never barked and never really cried — maybe if he was locked up for a little bit. He was just a really great dog.”
