A couple who owns two houses on a single lot at West Sixth Street and Madison Avenue won support Tuesday from two North Platte city boards to split the homes into separate lots.
The Planning Commission voted 8-0 in the evening to endorse Ken and Linda Hosmer’s requested replat, which won a 5-0 Board of Adjustment vote in the morning to grant the necessary variances.
The City Council will have the last word July 7 on the Hosmers’ proposed lot split, which would enable the homes at 1503 W. Sixth St. and 614 N. Madison Ave. to be sold separately in the future.
Because both homes have been there for years, the couple needed variances to city ordinances on front, side and rear yards and lot areas to divide the lot, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.
The proposed north lot would hold the Madison home and a garage, both of which date to 1940 in Lincoln County Assessor’s Office records. The West Sixth home was built in 1996.
Planning Commission members also unanimously advanced a proposal that would enable a home east of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district headquarters to be split off into a separate lot.
The home at 4114 Victoria Lane, north of East State Farm Road, was recently finished after being started by a previous owner, according to a city memorandum.
The lot’s current owner, North Platte real estate agent Sheri Bourne, wants to split off the home and a 200-foot-square lot for possible sale toward the north end of the current 42.72-acre property.
After a public hearing, the planning panel advanced Bourne’s proposed subdivision as well as needed changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and the site’s zoning. The council will vote on all three matters July 7.
The proposals would change the current large lot’s general land use from “quasi-public” to “business transitional.” That would allow future residential, commercial or mixed-use development on the rest of the lot, Clark said.
If council members make that change next month, they’ll also be asked to rezone only the new residential lot from A-1 “transitional agricultural” to R-3 residential before approving the lot split. The rest of the large lot would remain A-1.
