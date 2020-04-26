A light North Platte Planning Commission agenda Tuesday will feature a public hearing on a North Platte couple’s plan to build “mother-in-law’s quarters” on their property.
As with City Council meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak, the panel’s 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will use remote technology in light of 10-person limits on legal gatherings.
A legal five-member quorum of the nine-member Planning Commission will sit in the council chamber, with the rest taking part via computer link from the conference room, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
Though the meeting remains open to the public, those wishing to speak to the panel are strongly encouraged to do so remotely, she said.
To both view and take part in the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/778064794. Residents can listen in by dialing 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 778-064-794.
The commission will decide whether to recommend a conditional use permit for Mark and Pam Pope to add a 12-foot by 24-foot living area to one of two two-car garages on their land at 2102 Rodeo Ave.
The Popes themselves will live in the mother-in-law’s quarters, the couple said in their application. Their children will help care for them and the property.
The City Council will hold a public hearing and make a final decision on the Popes’ application May 5.
Planning Commission members also will continue their review of the city’s zoning codes and discuss future annexations and changes to North Platte’s land-use plan.
The latter two matters are likely to come up for recommendations to the City Council at the commission’s May meeting, Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.