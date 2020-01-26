A request for tax increment financing to launch a $28.6 million apartment-commercial project this spring at North Platte’s west edge will go before the city Planning Commission Tuesday.
The first draft of the city’s 2020 one- and six-year road plan also will be presented at the panel’s first monthly meeting of the year. It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Commission members plan a public hearing before deciding whether to recommend $2.04 million in TIF assistance for the first stage of construction near West A Street and North Lakeview Boulevard.
That amount would cover the initial stage’s infrastructure costs, which could be gradually offset over up to 15 years by property taxes generated by the increase in the project’s taxable value.
The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority and the City Council also must approve TIF assistance for the apartment project.
DP Management Inc. of Omaha introduced its vision for the area last fall, winning the council’s agreement to rezone the western one-third of a 62-acre tract north and east of the intersection. Apartments could be built on the other two-thirds in later years.
Council members took another step toward enabling the project Jan. 21, when they created a “street improvement district” to widen Lakeview in conjunction with DP’s project.
The division of Platte River Mall owner Dial Properties Inc. plans two 80-unit sets of one- and two-bedroom “eight-plexes,” garages, a pool and a 3,200-square-foot clubhouse on the north and east sides of the rezoned 20.3-acre tract.
The first 80 units would be built on the tract’s south end, bordering Lakeview and a new street, Pioneer Drive, cutting through the tract’s southwest corner.
The project plat sets aside four “neighborhood commercial” lots fronting West A and Lakeview. Pioneer Drive would border three of the commercial lots.
DP’s total first-stage investment would be $10 million for the apartments and $18.6 million with the commercial lots included, according to city documents.
DP plans a separate TIF request later for the $10 million second stage, which would build the second set of 80 apartment units farther north along Lakeview.
Before the hearing on the apartment project, City Engineer Tom Werblow will review the first draft of the city’s street construction priorities for 2021 and possible projects for later years.
No Planning Commission action is required on the plan, which the city must adopt to keep receiving about $225,000 a month in state road funds. The City Council will consider the plan Feb. 18.
The renovation of historic downtown’s “bricks” leads the plan’s list of local one-year projects, Werblow said. The council awarded a $2.81 million contract for the work to Paulsen Inc. last Tuesday.
Others include the North Lakeview widening; improvement of Twin Rivers Road as part of Chief Development Inc.’s first phase of Iron Trail Industrial Park; and repaving of the city’s portions of State Farm Road, approved before winter set in.
Completion of a joint city-state project replacing several traffic lights also appears in the plan, along with the state’s reconstruction of South Jeffers and Dewey streets sometime in the next few years.
In other business, the Planning Commission will:
» Hold a public hearing and vote on a conditional use permit for Viaero Wireless to build a 150-foot-tall cellphone tower northeast of the Wild West Arena and south of Scout’s Rest Ranch.
» Continue the panel’s ongoing review of possible updates to the city’s zoning codes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.