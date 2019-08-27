The North Platte Planning Commission tonight will begin the last review phase of Pacific Place Apartments’ planned expansion and take its first look at a plan to expand Cody Go Karts to the north.
A public hearing and recommendation on a conditional use permit for two 24-unit structures are planned near the end of the meeting. It starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Regardless of the commission’s action, the City Council — which approved up to $850,000 in tax increment financing Aug. 6 — will hold another public hearing and take a final vote next Tuesday.
The council’s earlier 7-1 vote required later approval of the permit for the $5.5 million project, to be located south of Pacific Place’s existing 64 units at 500 N. Pacific St.
Pacific Place’s expansion site is zoned R-4, which doesn’t allow for multifamily structures without a conditional use permit. Shults and project partner Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln opted to seek the permit rather than ask to rezone the land.
Planning Commission members also will be asked to approve a new subdivision allowing Cody Go Karts, 805 E. Halligan Drive, to grow north onto part of the recently annexed 35.49-acre tract owned by Keenan Management Inc.
Pat Keenan, president of the latter, said by letter during July’s City Council annexation debate that he didn’t expect any new developments immediately but one existing business wanted to buy a small part of his land once annexed.
The proposed subdivision map would add just over 1 acre to Cody Go Karts, which offers water slides, miniature golf and other rides and games besides its outdoor go-cart track.
The planning group also will:
» Hold a public hearing and vote on a proposed conditional use permit for a proposed wholesale nursery and greenhouse at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.
Owner Justin Warner wants to establish a wholesale and retail landscape business. The site currently has A-1 transitional agricultural zoning, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a commission memo.
» Review a proposed replat at 804 West F St. that would combine three existing lots into one.