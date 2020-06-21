Following are instructions for North Platte residents to monitor or take part online in Tuesday’s meetings of the city Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission.
Both meetings at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., remain open to the public. Residents with business before either panel again are encouraged to make use of online options to help limit the potential for spreading COVID-19.
Board of Adjustment
» Time: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
» Full online participation (video and two-way audio): Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81295426795
» One-way audio only: Call 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782
» Zoom meeting ID: 812-9542-6795
Planning Commission
» Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
» Full online participation (video and two-way audio): Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/778064794
» One-way audio only: Call 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782
» Zoom meeting ID: 778-064-794
