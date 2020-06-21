The North Platte Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission will both meet Tuesday, with legal changes involving single-family residential properties on their agendas.
The 8:30 a.m. Board of Adjustment meeting and 5:30 p.m. Planning Commission session both will review a proposed lot split at West Sixth Street and Madison Avenue.
The planning panel also will take up a trio of items related to a proposed one-lot subdivision east of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district office on East State Farm Road.
Both sessions at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., are expected to be the city’s last to use Zoom technology to spread out participants and limit possible spread of the COVID-19 virus. See the adjoining fact box for remote instructions.
The Sixth and Madison matter involves single-family homes at 1503 W. Sixth St. and 614 N. Madison Ave., which now share a single lot.
Owners Ken and Linda Hosmer want to split each home into a separate lot, but that requires the Board of Adjustment to approve variances to city ordinances Tuesday morning.
If that board approves them, the Planning Commission will decide in the evening whether to approve the lot split, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a city memorandum.
The rest of the planning panel’s agenda involves a request by Sheri Bourne to split off a recently finished single-family home at 4114 Victoria Lane from the rest of its current large lot.
A previous owner started building the home, which then was acquired in a tax sale and completed. Bourne has someone interested in buying the home if it’s split off, Clark said.
Before voting on the one-lot subdivision, the Planning Commission will hold public hearings and vote on whether to change the city’s comprehensive plan and rezone the site.
The first item would change the current larger lot from “quasi-public” to “business transitional,” which Clark said would accommodate future residential, commercial or mixed-use development east of the Game and Parks office.
If that change is approved, the planning panel would consider rezoning the current lot from A-1 “transitional agricultural” to R-3 residential.
If the comprehensive plan isn’t amended, the larger lot can’t be rezoned and the home can’t be split off, Clark said.
