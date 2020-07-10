The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in coordination with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, plans to implement a “North Platte Chokepoint Test Flow Release” using Environmental Account water from Lake McConaughy beginning Monday. The announcement came in a press release on Thursday.
The PRRIP is a cooperative basin-wide program to assist in the recovery of threatened and endangered species in the Platte River including the whooping crane, piping plover, interior least tern, and pallid sturgeon. EA water is dedicated to instream flow purposes, specifically providing benefits to the threatened and endangered species that are the focus of the PRRIP’s actions.
The North Platte chokepoint is that reach of the North Platte River extending a few miles on either side of the U.S. Highway 83 bridge.
The area under observation is where the encroachment of invasive phragmites vegetation has significantly reduced the river’s flow capacity at flood stage relative to conditions that were present in the late 1990s when PRRIP objectives were originally developed.
One PRRIP objective is to achieve a flow of 3,000 cubic feet per second at the North Platte chokepoint while remaining below flood stage. The current National Weather Service flood stage for the North Platte River at North Platte is 6 feet or about 1,930 cubic feet per second.
The North Platte chokepoint test flow release will allow the PRRIP to accomplish two critical tasks:
» Test the performance of the state channel berm, which was rehabilitated in 2018 and is designed to redirect high flows on the North Platte River away from residential areas along North River Road, particularly near North Washboard Road.
» Collect extensive surface water and groundwater data and visual observations. This information will be reviewed by the National Weather Service to determine if flood stage should be increased to 6.5 feet or about 2,770 cubic feet per second. PRRIP and partners will be on site to collect data and observe river conditions throughout the duration of the test flow release.
Planning for the test flow release was a collaborative effort between PRRIP stakeholders and local officials. These parties will be in close coordination during the test flow release and will be prepared to scale back or terminate the EA release if required. The partners will monitor weather as well as water level conditions in and around North Platte to determine if changes to the test flow release implementation plan are needed.
The PRRIP has liability insurance in place in the event of any associated damages related to the implementation of the North Platte chokepoint test flow release. The PRRIP is committed to restoration of habitat for threatened and endangered species along the Platte River, while at the same time protecting human health and safety and preventing damage to associated land along the river.
