The Platte Valley Period Project is a joint effort by the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program and People’s Family Health Services to provide free feminine hygiene products to low- and moderate-income people in the area.
“Many times, individuals are faced with decisions between food and hygiene items,” said Jenny Bonta, RDAP executive director. “We don’t ever want them to go without feminine hygiene products.”
On Dec. 1, Platte Valley Women’s Healthcare is kicking off a campaign to fill shelves at RDAP with the supplies. This will help ensure the Platte Valley Period Project can immediately help as many people as possible. Platte Valley Women’s Health will also be offering a $5-off coupon for its new aesthetic services to each person who donates during the month of December.
RDAP currently offers free hygiene products, including period supplies, to residents in its three shelter facilities, as well as walk-in clients as needed. This adds up to more than 200 individuals receiving more than 1,500 pads or tampons per year.
The partnership with People’s Family Health Services comes from the need to also educate local women about their options for free health care services.
“People’s Family Health Services is excited to partner with local agencies to provide these necessary products for women who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford them,” said Elizabeth Lagan, community health educator-family planning for People’s Family Health Services. “In doing so, we hope to also spread the word about our clinic and additional ways we are able to serve women in our community.”
According to Lagan, all of People’s Family Health Services are confidential and no one is turned away because of inability to pay. People’s Family Health Services offers Pap smears, breast exams and other preventive care services. The clinic also can provide free birth control and tests for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.
“Our goal is to partner with our patients to ensure they are receiving the preventive and reproductive care they need when they need it,” Lagan said.
“Platte Valley Women’s Healthcare is committed to helping the women of North Platte and surrounding communities achieve their fullest health potential,” said Dr. Kelley Hasenauer, owner of Platte Valley Women’s Healthcare. “This project highlights the fact that there are women in our community whose basic health needs are not currently being met. We want to help change that.”
Drop-off collection locations include Platte Valley Women’s Healthcare, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, People’s Family Health Services and Rock 100/Country 93.5.
Starting Jan. 1, individuals can access free feminine hygiene products during the RDAP office hours. Each individual in need can receive two packaged products per month. The RDAP office is located at 316 E. Front St. The office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by scheduled appointment.
For more information, call RDAP at 308-532-0624 or People’s Family Health at 308-534-3075.
