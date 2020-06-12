Popcorn, pop and candy delight moviegoers at the theater, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, gathering at the North Platte Community Playhouse is not permitted at this time.
So this Saturday, the Playhouse plans a “Movie Night ‘In’” with concessions offered from 5-8 p.m., said Rajean Shepherd, administrative assistant. The Playhouse hosted a similar event in May and it was well received.
“We’ll provide the snacks, You provide the movie” is the theme for the event.
Participants are asked to pull up to the south side of the theater on Fifth Street coming from the east off Chestnut Street.
“A volunteer will get your choice of pop and candy,” Shepherd said. “Please bring exact change or a personal check.”
Money will be collected by a theater volunteer wearing gloves.
“Then either take it home to watch a movie or play a family game,” Shepherd said. “We will see you — from 6 feet away — at the Fox.”
Packages offered:
Movie Night for 2 — $10
» 2 bottles of pop.
» 2 candy items.
» 2 large bags of fresh theater popcorn.
» 1 free movie ticket that can be used when the Playhouse starts showing movies again.
Movie Night for 4 — $20
» 4 bottles of pop.
» 4 candy items.
» 4 large bags of fresh theater popcorn.
» 1 free movie ticket that can be used when The Playhouse starts showing movies again.
Movie Night for 6 — $30
» 6 bottles of pop.
» 6 candy items.
» 6 large bags of fresh theater popcorn.
» 1 free movie ticket that can be used when the Playhouse starts showing movies again.
