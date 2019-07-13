After two months of investigation, North Platte police have arrested a 33-year-old man who reportedly pointed a handgun at another man.
The suspect, Johnathon Wilson of North Platte, appeared Friday in Lincoln County Court and was charged with felony terroristic threats. Bail was set at $15,000. His next court date will be Thursday.
According to police reports, about 9 a.m. March 26, police were called to the 2100 block of South Jeffers Street, where a man told them another man had pulled a handgun on him during an argument. According to police reports, a gun was not found and witnesses were uncooperative.
On June 26, officers received more information and established probable cause to arrest Wilson, police said. He was arrested Thursday in the 1300 block of North Bailey Avenue and jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Online jail records did not list him late Friday.