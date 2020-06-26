A 39-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday in North Platte after a reported assault of two individuals, allegedly including using a hammer at one point.
According to a North Platte Police Department report, officers responded to a disturbance call on the 1100 block of West 11th Street.
Two victims said the woman entered the residence without permission and began to assault one of the individuals. That victim said she was punched and scratched several times by the 39-year-old.
The second victim attempted to break up the altercation when the woman began to assault that individual, according to the report.
The victims both said that during the second assault, the 39-year-old used a hammer before she fled in a vehicle.
One of the victims left on foot but encountered the woman and was assaulted again, according to the report.
Officers found the woman in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street. Officers found evidence and injuries to support the victims’ stories, according to the report, and the 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault and burglary.
She was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
