A 46-year-old North Platte woman arrested after a collision on Rodeo Road Saturday night had a blood alcohol level more than three times the state’s legal limit, police say.
The woman’s blood alcohol was measured at .256, according to a North Platte Police Department accident report. The state guideline for legal intoxication is .08.
According to the police report, the woman’s car, a Chevrolet Malibu, was westbound on Rodeo and in the left-hand turn lane at Buffalo Bill Avenue. A Chevrolet Cruze with two people inside was eastbound in the right lane on Rodeo Road. According to the report, the Malibu turned left and failed to yield the right of way.
The Cruze left the road after the collision and struck the traffic signal box that controls the intersection.
An 8-year-old passenger in the Cruze appeared to be seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Great Plains Health along with the 41-year-old driver, according to the report.
The driver of the Malibu was arrested at the scene. Charges had not been filed as of Monday afternoon, according to online court records.
